The Good Doctor season 6: Is Dr. Glassman’s cancer back?

We knew entering The Good Doctor season 6 episode 18 on ABC tonight that there was a chance Glassman’s cancer had returned. Shaun grew concerned for him at the end of this past episode and while he didn’t know for sure, we know that he does have a certain intuition when it comes to abnormalities. He knew there was something strange with his mentor failing to administer the right number of sutures.

While at first there were some big questions as to whether or not Glassman was in any danger at all tonight, the legitimate concern came soon after. It was, after all, looking more and more likely that his cancer was back. Or, at the very least that’s what Shaun thought.

Even when Freddie Highmore’s character brought him even more evidence that something could be wrong, Glassman still resisted. He noted that his recent errors were due simply to the high degree of difficulty for his procedures, and that his most recent tests all came back clean. Granted, those were also six months old.

Here is where things stood by the end of the episode — technically, we still do not know as to whether or not Dr. Glassman’s cancer is back or not. However, he has decided that he will undergo the scan at Shaun’s request. In one of the most poignant moments of the hour, he admitted to Glassman that he could not stand to lose his father right as he was about to become one. He was scared and with that admission, Glassman understood why this was important.

The promo for next week does have us worried — in general, the rest of the season has us worried. Cancer is such a brutal disease and as optimistic a show as The Good Doctor may be sometimes, it has never shied away from difficult and tragic stories.

