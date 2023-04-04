Perry Mason season 2 episode 6 spoilers: State of the verdict

Next week on Perry Mason season 2 episode 6, you will see a story that is critical in so many different ways from top to bottom. We are getting closer to the finale, so what does that mean?

Well, let’s just say that we would not enter next week’s new installment thinking that we are about to get a verdict in the Gallardos’ case. That feels like wishful thinking.

However, it’s also clear that we will see a little bit of progress, especially thanks to what Della is doing around the trial. This season can be best described as a series of check-points; there’s no guarantee that it is going to push us to a favorable result, but this is still the way things are moving regardless.

Do you want to get a few more specifics about Perry Mason season 2 episode 6? Then we suggest that you check out the attached synopsis below:

After he’s subpoenaed, Holcomb offers Perry an olive branch. Meanwhile, Della continues to foster her relationships with Camilla and Anita, giving her the confidence to question her first witness – and push the verdict in the Gallardos’ favor.

Based on the promo that aired at the conclusion to episode 5, things are going to get intense as a few conversations and actions could alter the course of everything. This entire case is still lying on a knife’s edge, and that is what has made this particular season so strong. Sure, we’ve seen the defense make a number of moves in what seems to be the right direction, but they are not the only parties trying to move forward. There are a lot of different factors at play here, and that is perhaps more clear now than it has ever been so far.

It may go without saying, but we do expect some closure at the end of this episode. There is, after all, no real hope of a season 3.

What do you most want to see entering Perry Mason season 2 episode 6 on HBO next week?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







