Is How I Met Your Father new this week on Hulu? Judging from the way the most recent episode ended, we firmly understand the desire to see more. The Hilary Duff series took off in an exciting new direction at the end of this past episode, with Sophie making the decision that she wants to find her dad.

Are we going to have a chance to go on that journey? Absolutely but unfortunately, it’s not going to be happening tonight. There is no installment scheduled for the next several weeks, as we have made it to what is the midseason hiatus. Just consider this a chance for everyone to catch up — or, at least those who are behind.

Luckily, we do know already that the series is going to return on May 23, and from there you’ll have a number of episodes until we get around to July, when the show will go on hiatus for a little while.

Are we going to learn who the father of Sophie’s future son is by the end of the year? For the time being, we would not count on that for a multitude of different reasons. Take, for starters, the simple fact that there’s no reason to think we’re going to get any answers that fast! While there may not be a season 3 renewal as of yet, there is little reason to think that the writers want this show to be going anywhere in the near future.

Where things currently stand

It does feel pretty obvious that Jesse is the most likely contender to be the Father, but it almost feels too much so at the end of the day. The writers have set it up that Sid and even Charlie are still in the picture as well, even if the two have other relationships and there hasn’t been a lot of movement there.

Also, you can’t forget about Ian, who has shown up here and there — there could also be some other contenders who we have not even met as of yet. How could you rule any of them out at the moment?

