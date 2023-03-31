How I Met Your Father season 2: Who is Taylor? This Is Us ties

For everyone out there who thought they saw a familiar face from This Is Us on How I Met Your Father season 2, you did! Caitlin Thompson is best known for playing Madison, the bother of Kevin Pearson’s kids on the NBC drama. She also has an arc coming up on the Hulu comedy that technically first began on the episodes that aired earlier this week.

So who is her character of Taylor, exactly? Let’s start with this — she, like Sid, has a long-distance relationship that requires her to travel. They struck up a great conversation on the airplane out west, and as it turns out, she has a big role coming up, as well.

Speaking to TVLine, here is what executive producer Elizabeth Berger (who also worked on This Is Us alongside Thompson) had to say about the character:

I think that we can confirm that it’s recurring. So yes, we love Caitlin and we’re very excited to have her. She has some cool stuff in the second half of the season that we’re excited for people to see.

Does this mean there is trouble ahead for Sid and Hannah? You can easily argue so, mostly because 1) the actress who plays Hannah is busy over on Walker and 2) eventually, Sid could emerge as a contender for Sophie. We’ve gotten the sense already that a lot of the men in her life still are.

For now, we’re just glad to see more of Taylor on the show just because we love Thompson from her past work — also, the story of season 2 so far has been really strong. Don’t let the polarizing end of the original How I Met Your Mother keep you from enjoying the ride here.

Related – See when How I Met Your Father is returning, plus get some more news all about the future now

What do you want to see from Taylor moving forward on How I Met Your Father season 2?

Do you think she could end up with Sid? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







