How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 12 return date at Hulu

Following what you see tonight on Hulu, it makes sense to want a How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 12 return date. So what’s the bad news? Well, let’s just say that you’ll be waiting a while in order to see it.

In case you missed the news, last week the folks at the streaming service confirmed that the Hilary Duff series will be going on break after the two-part event tonight, with the return plan being that the show will come back on May 23. New episodes will then stream once again every Tuesday, with the plan being for the finale to air on July 11.

Does all of this make sense? Sure, but we do still hope that at some point in the midst of all this, we do start to hear some good news about a season 3. Is that really too much to ask for at this point? We do think that the mythology of the show has been build up in a way here where it could go on for many more years, and we hope that the ratings are good enough to make that happen. (Unfortunately, this is not a streaming service that releases viewership data far in advance.)

We know that the remainder of this current season has already been filmed, and there is something rather special coming for the finale in particular: It was filmed live! That is the first time that this has happened in the entire history of the How I Met Your… franchise. While this is a sitcom, it isn’t always shot in a way that allows for this sort of thing to be possible. We’re happy that they are experimenting with the format a little!

Story-wise, all we hope is to be surprised a little bit. At this point, a number of pairings and future outcomes seem obvious … but will that really be the case long-term?

