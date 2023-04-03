Is All American: Homecoming new tonight on The CW? We absolutely understand if you find yourself interested in learning more about that, plus the future of the series at large.

There are a few different wrinkles to talk through in this piece, but let’s begin with the facts: There is no episode of the series tonight. Not only that, but there’s a chance you may not get one over the coming weeks. As of right now, we’re in the midst of an exhaustive waiting game to bring the spin-off back for more, and a lot of it starts with whether or not the network will order another season.

Are there some positive signs at the moment? We’d argue so, and they begin with the fact that the flagship All American already has an order for more episodes. We understand that it does tend to generate more viewership than All American: Homecoming, but why would you rule anything out at this point? That just doesn’t make a heck of a lot of sense! Creatively there is certainly more story to tell, especially after you think about that Simone-centric cliffhanger from the end of the season 2 finale. We’re certainly hoping that there will be more romance in the cards for some of these characters, plus potentially an opportunity for a few new twists at the same exact time.

So when are we going to learn something more? Technically, The CW has until the second or third week of May to figure this out — or, at least that’s the case if they want to have the spin-off back again on their schedule.

One important thing to remember throughout this process is that the network has new leadership now via the Nexstar Media Group, and this is the first time we’ve gone through a renewal / cancellation process with them at the help. It’s hard to determine what they’re going to do, so the best thing you can do to support this show in particular is to watch old episodes, spread the word, and cross your fingers for more good news.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

