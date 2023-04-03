Is All American new tonight on The CW? If you are eager to learn a little bit more all about the future of the show at the moment, we are very much happy to help!

First and foremost, though, let’s start by sharing the unfortunate news: You will not have a chance to see the Daniel Ezra series back on the air tonight. While it would be great if that turned out to be the case, the reality is that it’s not. We’re in the first of a two-week hiatus here following the season finale of the All American: Homecoming spin-off show. The plan is for the flagship to return on April 17 with a story that will help get us closer to the end of the season. (We know, luckily, that All American has already been renewed for a season 6.)

Want to get a few more details now all about what lies ahead? Well, the title for this upcoming episode is “My Name Is,” and the synopsis below offers up some more insight:

Second Chances – Hoping to revive the GAU football program, Spencer (Daniel Ezra) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) take a page from the Billy Baker playbook and revisit some former football stars as potential walk-ons… without Coach Kenny’s (Mustafa Speaks) blessing. Olivia (Samantha Logan), Layla (Greta Onieogou) and Patience (Chelsea Tavares) look for an escape from their current life stressors and ultimately rediscover themselves in the process. JJ (Hunter Clowdus) tries to straddle football and the fraternity, and Coop (Bre-Z) gets great news but it may cost her something precious. Karimah Westbrook directed the episode written by John A. Norris and Chynna Ladage (#516). Original airdate 4/17/2023.

Just from reading this alone, it should be pretty clear that the writers are figuring out ways to honor Billy Baker even with Taye Diggs no longer being a part of the show. It is going to be emotional not having the late Coach around, even if we’ve seen a few episodes since its passing already.

Many of the stories you’re going to see within this episode are ones that real-life college students go through on a regular basis. Granted, in the world of All American, everything could be told on a somewhat-elevated scale.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

