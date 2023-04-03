Euphoria season 3: Why did Barbie Ferreira leave? She explains

Why did Barbie Ferreira leave Euphoria prior to the upcoming season 3? This question has been out there for a while, and we wouldn’t blame anyone who was eager to get some more information on the subject.

In the end, we don’t think some brand-new revelations from the actress are going to come as much of a shock, mostly because there is generally just one reason why any actor would choose to walk away from a hit show. Sometimes, things just don’t feel right and you want the opportunity to do some other things.

Speaking in a new edition of the Armchair Expert podcast, Ferreira denied a lot of the rumors surrounding the state of the set, or that she walked off. Instead, she noted that her departure had a lot to do with both her and the show itself recognizing that when it comes to her character of Kat, the story was simply shifting away from her:

“I don’t think there was a place for [my character] to go … I think there were places she could have gone. I just don’t think it would have fit into the show. I don’t know if it was going to do her justice, and I think both parties knew that. I really wanted to be able to not be the fat best friend. I don’t want to play that, and I think they didn’t want that either.”

The actress also expressed that she didn’t think creator Sam Levinson was able to relate to Kat, which made writing for her more of a challenge than some other characters.

The good news for Barbie

She now has a lot of opportunities to do other things! Euphoria is a really exhausting production, one that takes several months to film and put together and it cuts down on the amount of outside work you are going to be able to do — even with a short season.

Because she was a part of this world for a couple of years, she also does have an awareness around her that she would not have otherwise.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

