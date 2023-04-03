Is The Neighborhood new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing season 5 episode 17 on the air in a matter of hours?

Well, let’s just start here by saying the bad news: Once again, there was no new installment on the show tonight. What’s the reason for it? The NCAA Tournament is wrapping up, and that is of course a huge component in all of this. Luckily, we can at least say that the end of the break is almost here. You will have a chance to see the show back next week with an installment that is pretty darn important. This is the 100th episode, Cedric the Entertainer is director, and there’s a lot of great stuff coming around every corner.

Do you want to get a few more details now about the story ahead? Then we suggest that you go ahead and check out the season 5 episode 17 synopsis below, if you haven’t already:

“Welcome to the Milestone” – Calvin struggles to find the perfect birthday gift for Tina. Also, Gemma works a connection to actor Jerry O’Connell, whose kids attend Walcott Academy, to secure VIP tickets to THE TALK for her school’s fundraiser, on the100th episode of THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, April 10 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Series star and executive producer Cedric the Entertainer directs the milestone episode, featuring guest appearances from the hosts of Daytime Emmy Award-winning THE TALK: Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood.

Of course, we anticipate that this is going to be a really fun episode that serves as a great way to celebrate the entire show and what we’ve had a chance to see over the years. Sure, The Talk part of it is a way to get a little bit of CBS synergy, but we don’t mind that since the show is around set in Los Angeles and all of this feels reasonably organic.

Rest assured, there are also some other episodes coming on the other side of this, and we know that there is a season 6 coming down the road! That does make the wait a little bit easier.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to the 100th episode of The Neighborhood on CBS?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

