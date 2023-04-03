Succession season 4 episode 2: Does Willa love Connor?

After Succession season 4 episode 2 on HBO last night, it makes perfect sense to have questions about Connor and Willa’s relationship. After all, she takes off at the rehearsal dinner and the two have very limited interaction throughout the episode. He wonders as to whether or not she loves him, but also notes that he doesn’t need it to be okay.

Connor’s never had love. His father didn’t care for him for most of his life, he didn’t grow up with his half-siblings, and he’s so desperate for attention now that he’s looking towards the Oval Office. Will he be okay if he doesn’t get it? Sure, but he still wants it. The same goes for Willa’s love.

So, ahead of the upcoming wedding, what does Willa really feel about him? Speaking to Vulture, Justine Lupe (who plays the character) has a rather interesting take:

She sees Connor’s face in her head. She really cares about Connor. There is, weirdly, a certain kind of soulmate thing going on. There is a cosmic thing going on here. I know this sounds far out, but I’ve been in situations like this and it’s like a Bang! This is someone I care about. It’s like, Okay, I’m going to go through with this. I do care about this person. I do love this person. Is it everything? No, it’s not everything. But I’m going back.

This is a great summary as to how these two have evolved, and how they probably will end up being married. Does Willa love him for his money? That’s a part of it, but we tend to think she also recognizes that he’s not the worst-case scenario. He does care about her — the tracking is over-the-top, but no relationship on this show is free of blemishes. Also, it’s not like anyone else in his family has that successful a marriage at this point.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

