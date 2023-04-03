Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3: The Coach Ben perspective

We do think that at this point, it is fairly clear that Coach Ben Scott is in dire straits on Yellowjackets. Just think about what’s transpired!

Once upon a time, this character was a valuable leader for the team and they looked to him for some guidance and support. Now, he’s almost an albatross. He doesn’t have the physical capabilities of most of them anymore; not only that, but they’ve evolved to a point he can’t reach them. They all just ate Jackie! Meanwhile, all he could do was look from afar and see with horror everything that was going on. He has no power to get them to stop?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

So how does the man behind the role visualize this character at this point? Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what Steven Kreuger had to say:

I’m the face of reason. I think he does still feel this kind of deep-seated, instinctual responsibility for these young people. If and when they do get rescued, all of the questions are going to Ben Scott: “You were the adult. You were their coach. What happened and why did you let that happen?” He always has this vision towards the future of, “What if we actually do make it out of here? I’m going to have a lot of explaining to do.” So I just think there’s this constant sobriety that Ben has about the situation — about what’s right and wrong — that the younger people kind of lose track of. Obviously, we see that he’s able to control his own impulses, but he completely loses control over everybody else and I think that’s the most haunting thing for him.

Of course, the sad irony here is that Coach Ben is not altogether likely to make it out of this, at least per our estimations. No one in the present has spoken of him as though he’s still around, and it feels like he is an easy next victim, if everyone else gets hungry enough. After all, he won’t be able to run away and he won’t agree with most of their choices.

Related – Be sure to get some more talk about Yellowjackets and what lies ahead here

What do you think could be coming from Coach Ben moving further into Yellowjackets season 2?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, remember here to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







