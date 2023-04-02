CMT Music Awards 2023 start time, lineup of performers

Are you ready to see the 2023 CMT Music Awards arrive on CBS? In a short period of time, they are going to start!

Leading up to it, though, of course there are a few different things to discuss. The funniest thing here is that despite CMT being in the network’s name, the awards show is actually airing on the aforementioned CBS. (There is a red-carpet pre-show airing on CMT starting at 7:00 p.m. Eastern.)

First things first, let’s talk performances! Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown + Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, The Black Crowes + Darius Rucker, and Tyler Hubbard and Wynonna + Ashley McBryde will be just some of the people you see on the main stage (per a network press release). Meanwhile, rising stars Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith will perform from the Ram Trucks Side Stage. (Chapel Hart, for those wondering, are a previous Golden Buzzer pick from America’s Got Talent.)

As for who you are going to see on the presenter side, you’re getting a pretty eclectic group in here including Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Charles Esten, Dixie D’Amelio, Dustin Lynch, HARDY, Ian Bohen + Jen Landon (YELLOWSTONE), Jon Pardi, LeAnn Rimes, Madison Bailey (“Outer Banks”), Max Thieriot (FIRE COUNTRY), Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Schnapp (“Stranger Things”), Parker McCollum, Peter Frampton, Shania Twain, Steve Howey (TRUE LIES) and Travis Kelce.

What makes this show stand out

As most longtime country-music fans know, the CMT Music Awards are all about the fan vote. It is a way to make them stand out, and the broadcast does have a larger presence since moving over to CBS as of late. Before this, the network broadcasted the Academy of Country Music Awards.

In the end, we’ll wait and see who some of the winners are here — and also how much cross-promotion we’re going to get. Judging from the presenting lineup, there could be a fair amount of it.

