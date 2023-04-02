Sanditon season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Charlotte, Colbourne’s story

Do you want to learn a little bit more about Sanditon season 3 episode 4 in advance of it airing next week? Well, let’s just say that there are a handful of different things to get into.

First and foremost, though, we do think that this is a story that is going to push some Charlotte / Colbourne narratives further. Is it destiny that the two are meant to be around each other, or just mere happenstance? No matter the reasoning, it is definitely something that is happening and we imagine that there are going to be some very-much interesting moments for both of them.

For some more insight about that and a whole lot more, go ahead and check out the Sanditon season 3 episode 4 synopsis below:

Charlotte attempts to distance herself from Colbourne but as they are repeatedly thrown into each other’s orbit, their chemistry rises. Meanwhile Georgiana is unravelling and makes a surprising decision to protect herself.

Based on where we are in the final season of the PBS series, it makes sense to say that all of the tension and drama is going to escalate. It is our hope personally that there are some further twists and conflict coming, and we would advise you to be prepared for plenty of it! We don’t think that Sanditon is necessarily out to shatter our hearts (again) at the end of the series, but there are certainly a lot of other ways that it could be emotional.

For the time being, we are just preparing ourselves to be surprised in some shape or form; we will just see how everything shakes out with Charlotte’s romantic life, and then also her future.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Sanditon season 3 episode 4 when it airs next week?

How do you think we are going to see everything eventually end for Charlotte? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stay here at the site for a handful of other updates — we don’t want you to miss any of them down the road. (Photo: PBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







