Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2: Who is the Antler Queen?

Now that we’ve watched Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 on Showtime, are we any closer to the truth on the Antler Queen?

We do recognize on one level that Lottie is the obvious person underneath the veil, just as she is also someone who makes the most sense. Given that she is put in a mental institution in Switzerland after her time in the wilderness, you can paint a picture here where she is some sort of super-dangerous cult leader. She is also showing in the present-day that she has a certain amount of leadership skills and can convince people to do whatever she wants.

With all of this being said, is she really the person leading the charge in the past? You can easily make an argument that Lottie is more of the “spiritual adviser” to the real Queen in the wilderness, and she learns some of her leadership skills from being around them. Also, you can argue that the writers are still trying to create some sort of supremely-epic surprise around the Antler Queen character to shock viewers to the ends of the Earth.

We do think after episode 2, there is a case to be made that Shauna is the Queen — after all, she encouraged everyone to dine on Jackie after deciding that it’s something she would actually want. (Yes, the ties between Mother Nature and the declining mental framework of these characters are strong.) Meanwhile, we are still suspicious of Van, given that we know that she believes in some of this pseudo-supernatural stuff and we’ve yet to even meet her in the present. Yet, we do know that we’re going to be seeing her at some point soon.

Will we learn about the Antler Queen this season?

For the time being, nothing has been confirmed. However, we do think that we’ll at least get some more clues. There is a five-season plan for the show, so the writers have no reason to hurry anything along.

When do you think we are going to learn about the Antler Queen over the course of Yellowjackets season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

