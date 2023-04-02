Rabbit Hole season 1 episode 4 preview: After that ending…

As we get prepared for Rabbit Hole season 1 episode 4 on Paramount+ next week, what all can we say about it right now?

First and foremost, note that we are done with getting two episodes in a single week; instead, the plan is for episode 4 to come on the streaming service in just seven days. There is a new episode set to arrive on April 9 but unfortunately, there isn’t TOO much that can be said about it just yet. However, can we at least argue there is a lot of danger? That seems to be the case. Did you see what happened at the end of the installment this time around?

In general, we’ve gotten a chance to see a lot of big stuff across the board thematically so far, whether it be international intrigue, betrayal, and complicated issues that are difficult to unravel. We know that Kiefer Sutherland is center stage for most of this as John Weir, but there’s been a good effort made to ensure that this story is about more than just him. It’s about the stakes.

Three episodes in, can argue that this is all about the metaphorical rabbit hole that Weir and some other characters venture down as they try to get some more answers about their futures. We are expecting a relentless amount of action in episode 4, and another reminder of how dangerous all of this digging is going to be.

Hey, what’s more dangerous than people falling out of buildings?

The hardest thing about this show at present

We’d argue that in general, it is tied a lot to the lack of information about Paramount+ shows in general. There isn’t a ton of info all about how many viewers are checking out a show like Rabbit Hole, but we hope that it is finding some success. It has a big-name star, but it doesn’t have that instant infrastructure for success that you see with some of the Taylor Sheridan shows.

