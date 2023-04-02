Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4: A possible Nate turning point?

In just over a couple of days, you are going to have a chance to see Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4 arrive over on Apple TV+. So what can you expect to see throughout this?

Well, for starters, you’re going to have a chance to see more of West Ham than we have in quite some time. AFC Richmond has been on quite a winning streak since getting Zava on board the team but now, they are setting up for a huge showdown with their rival. That also means that Ted will have to face off against his former assistant Nate Shelley, who is now managing Rupert’s team with his mean streak front and center.

Is this episode going to be the one where Nate is redeemed — or, that we start to get on that road? It is certainly possible, but nothing is guaranteed here at all.

One of the things that we’ve seen spotlighted when it comes to Ted Lasso over the years is the impact Ted has had on those close to him. Nate is such a fascinating outlier here in that if Ted has had any impact on him at all, it’s been decidedly negative. This is not someone who has changed over the years because of having Coach Lasso in his life in any positive way. Ted recognized his talent, but then Nate used his elevated position to act out on his insecurities. They have always been there but now, he can punch down on those underneath him.

Has any of this actually made him feel better?

This is the real question we hope someone asks Nate in this episode. Despite his fame and having a nicer car, he doesn’t have any friends. The media still calls him “Wonder Kid,” which he feels is disrespectful. Rupert fully enables this behavior because he enjoys it and he is nasty himself. We think Rupert is the true villain of the story, whereas Nate is a vessel that he can channel this emotion into.

We do think there is hope for Nate, but we’re not sure that Ted can be the one to bring it out of him. Is there anyone else he still respects? That’s what we will have to figure out over time.

Where do you think things are coming for Nate moving into Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4?

