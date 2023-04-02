Yellowstone season 5 episode 9: Hope for Kevin Costner return?

Is there more of a reason for optimism when it comes to Kevin Costner returning for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9? It seems that way, but it is coming about in what is an absolutely strange manner.

Let’s start here by noting that the latest comments on a potential Costner comeback come courtesy of Paramount Network development president Keith Cox, who was present for a panel at PaleyFest alongside actors Josh Lucas, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty and Dawn Olivieri. The problem? Costner was not there this weekend, and neither were previously-announced guests Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham and Jacki Weaver alongside executive producers Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser.

According to Variety, the previously-announced cast and producers were unable to attend due to scheduling conflicts, but we can certainly understand a lot of attendees being angry and/or announced. You pay good money to show up expecting one thing, only for something different altogether to happen. We have to imagine that all of the behind-the-scenes headlines played greatly into the confusion and calamity behind the scenes with this panel, especially since even if many of the non-Costner cast was in attendance, there was going to be a massive elephant in the room and a question that would remain unanswered.

Cox noted that he is “very confident” that Costner will be back and remains committed to the show, even in the midst of allegations of major scheduling issues behind the scenes. He is also hopeful that production will resume soon — early indications are that things will be starting back up over the next month or two.

Provided that things go according to plan, there is at least a chance that Yellowstone could air again later this year — it may be too early to bank on it 100%, but let’s cross our fingers and hope for the best, shall we?

