Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? If you are eager to get some more news on the future of the show, rest assured we’ve got that within!

Of course, we wish that we were starting off here with some great news … but that is not 100% the case. Instead, this is what we can say: The Queen Latifah series is off the air tonight. To go along with it, the same goes for next week.

So what in the world is going on here? As frustrating as it is, the answer here is rather simple: The show is off to ensure that the network has some episodes to air for May sweeps. They want to stretch the show out for as long as they can during that crucial ratings period.

Unfortunately, there is somewhat of a trade-off that comes as a result of this: Beyond just waiting for new episodes, there’s also waiting for more details about said episodes. We’ve yet to see a synopsis for what lies ahead on the series, but hopefully that will emerge over the next few days.

In general…

We do tend to think that if you’ve watched this show with any regularity over the years, you know a thing or two all about what lies ahead! There is going to be some drama, a lot of action, and also opportunities to get to know certain characters better. While we know that Robyn McCall is the primary focus, everyone else does get moments of their own.

One good thing that we can remind you of during this hiatus is the simple fact that there will be a season 4 coming down the road. It’s nice to have an early renewal! After all, that gives us the luxury to think mostly about what is coming up story-wise as opposed to whether or not more episodes are coming down the road.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Equalizer season 3 episode 14 at CBS?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay tuned for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







