The Morning Show season 3 trailer: Is it on the horizon?

Are we starting to get to the point where a trailer for The Morning Show season 3 could be released at any given moment? The Apple TV+ series has to be one of their bigger releases of the rest of the year, especially when we get to the other side of Ted Lasso season 3.

At this particular point in time, it is probably fair to assume that we will not see the series back until the Jason Sudeikis comedy is done, but we wouldn’t be shocked if we get either a premiere-date announcement or a teaser soon. Given that production has been done for a little while now, our current sentiment is that we do have a chance to see something more arrive in the summer.

With this in mind, let’s go ahead and turn more over to a trailer: When could we see that? Based on how the streamer does tend to handle these releases, it is fair to assume it will launch somewhere within 2-4 weeks before the premiere. If The Morning Show comes back in July, for example, we would anticipate seeing it in June.

As for what could be featured in such a trailer, we would imagine that it will be an entirely new chapter of Bradley and Alex’s lives. Their dynamic will be featured, but we tend to think some topical angles will, as well. A big part of season 2 was about the global health crisis, and we do think that we are going to see The Morning Show move past that in whatever way that they can.

Are we preparing for the final season to arrive?

At the moment, we do think there’s at least a chance that season 3 is the end … but it hasn’t been confirmed. From what we gather, that was never a major conversation on the set, either. We tend to think instead that with this cast’s busy schedules, this is more of a show that could revisited here and there — it does not have to be an annual event or anything close to it.

Related – Check out more news on The Morning Show right now, including other discussions on a potential premiere date

What can you expect right now when it comes to a trailer for The Morning Show season 3?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







