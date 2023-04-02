Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? We’re into a new month now and with that, of course, comes a desire for more. The question is whether or not we’re actually going to get it, whether it be tonight, over the next few weeks, or even during the spring.

Obviously, we know that a lot of viewers out there have been forced to be patient for a good while already — and that is going to continue for at least a little longer.

If the previous paragraphs did not give it away, there is no new episode set to arrive on the network tonight; yet, we do at least have some promising news as we start to look more towards the future! Where do we start? We suppose that a natural place is noting that it looks more and more like filming could resume over the next month and a half, at least per some quotes we’ve heard from the cast over time. This is the sort of stuff that starts to make us more excited, though we do admittedly still have some trepidation since we haven’t heard much yet from Kevin Costner.

Remember, it was allegations about the actor’s work schedule that generated so much confusion here in the first place; hopefully, we will get more clarity on where things stand soon enough.

More info to remember

There are, at least at the time of this writing, six more episodes to come in season 5. The long-term future of the series remains to be seen, but it does feel likely that we are going to be getting something more from the universe at large.

Our current feeling is that the remaining episodes this season will air in November, roughly around when we’ve seen the past two seasons. If we get something before that, we’ll just consider ourselves lucky at the end of the day.

What sort of news are you expecting on Yellowstone season 5 over the next few weeks?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

