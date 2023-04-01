The Good Doctor season 6 episode 18: Will Dr. Glassman die?

In just two days you are going to have a chance to see The Good Doctor season 6 episode 18 arrive on ABC, and within that, there is a cause for immediate concern. After all, could we actually be seeing Dr. Glassman die?

If you remember watching the promo for this episode (titled “A Blip”) almost two weeks ago, the reason for your concern is understandable. Shaun is concerned that his mentor and father figure’s cancer is back, and that could lead to some tests and/or difficult conversations. Richard Schiff’s character insists that he’s fine … but is he really?

One of the things that is so strange about where we are at right now is that technically, there hasn’t been any direct tease on The Good Doctor itself that signals that Glassman’s health is about to fail him. Even if his cancer is back, there is no guarantee he will die. We certainly don’t think that is going to happen on Monday night.

Yet, this is a show that has given us plenty of reasons for concern just on the basis of the tragedies that we’ve seen on it over the years. The writers have never shied away from difficult topics, even if a lot of the stories teeter a little bit more on the inspirational side.

If nothing else, we anticipate that “A Blip” will give us some answers as to whether or not Glassman’s cancer is back — in addition to a number of other storylines.

What will take place before the end of the season?

The Glassman storyline is one to watch for, but on the positive side, we’re obviously hoping that there will be good news for Shaun and Lea when it comes to their baby. Are they going to be able to finally plan for a happier future? We sure hope so…

