Yellowstone season 5 cast gives thanks amidst filming hiatus

We probably do not need to tell you this, but there is very much a big demand for Yellowstone season 5 to return to the air. It has been now a solid three months since the series last aired, and we know already that the originally-proposed summer return date is more or less a pipe dream.

With that being said, the folks at Paramount Network are doing their best to keep us posted during this filming hiatus, and that includes the latest stuff that we have to share today.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new video featuring Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, and a number of other familiar faces that is all about one thing: Giving thanks to fans for their loyalty over the years. It’s a note of gratitude to help tide you over!

If you think back to several years ago, we don’t think anyone behind the scenes had any idea that this show was going to be anywhere near as popular as it is today. Sure, it had the star power of Kevin Costner going for it, but a hit this size on cable TV is largely considered a thing of the past. Yellowstone has bucked a lot of the trends and managed to become something that generates conversation all over the country. Of course, it also has two prequels already, with more on the way along with eventually a 6666 spin-off.

So when will you return to the ranch?

Nothing is confirmed at present, but there is some discussion about filming starting back up in the next several weeks. We are trying our best to be optimistic that we’re going to see something more in October or November — basically, the same time that we saw the first half of season 5 air.

What have you enjoyed the most about Yellowstone season 5 over the years?

