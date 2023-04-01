NCIS season 20 finale: Is something big being planned?

We absolutely recognize that we’re going to be waiting a good while to see the NCIS season 20 finale on CBS, but that’s not stopping us from raising some questions along the way! Take, for example, if there is something big and super-secret already in the works.

There’s no denying that the powers-that-be have a pretty good case to announce something big, and to announce it within the relatively near future. Remember that the show is inching closer to wrapping up production. Also, this is season 20, a milestone that few series ever manage to achieve. With such a big number, we tend to think that we deserve an ending that will live up to it and then some.

Perhaps the most interesting case for an epic season finale, though, is just how quiet everything has been on set for the last little while. Think about it — there haven’t been many major teases or photos specifically about what’s coming up next. Could that be just because everyone is busy? Sure, but a particularly fun explanation here is simply that there is something everyone is trying their best to keep under wraps.

We do think the end of this season would be a great time to see a familiar face back, whether it be Ziva, Gibbs, or someone else we know and love from the past. In order to do this, there has to be a case that merits their presence … and that could come via a Senator and some sleeper-cell agents. We saw this addressed earlier this season and if there are potential spies working to infiltrate the government, don’t you think the team could need all the help that they can get?

Sure, we know that there’s a season 21 renewal already, and that means that producers don’t have to play every card that they have in their hand. Just remember that a finale is when they did drop the surprise return of Cote de Pablo to the show; we hope that they can pull something off like this again.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

