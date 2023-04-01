Hightown season 3: Is it still coming out at Starz?

Given that it has been so many months since filming wrapped up, isn’t it fair to start wondering about the long-term future of Hightown season 3?

Earlier today, the folks at Starz finally announced that after a long break, we are going to see Heels season 2 arriving later this summer. Like the Monica Raymund drama, this show has been sitting on a shelf for an extended period of time and we’ve been eager to get more news on it.

Unfortunately, there’s still little on Hightown, one of TV’s most underrated dramas and one that we tend to think is ready to come on at just about any given moment.

While we know that we can’t just flip a switch that magically brings new episodes on the air, we can at least offer consolation via the following: We are still going to get a Hightown season 3 down the road. That is not something that you have to worry about.

So when is it happening?

Given that both Outlander and Heels are happening this summer, the earliest that we would say to expect it at this point is in either the late summer or fall. It is one of a few shows that will be waiting in the wings around that time, along with some other hits including Power Book IV: Force season 2 and then also Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Starz has also acquired Minx, a show that originally aired on HBO Max, and will have to prepare for a second season down the road there, also.

Just know this: Hightown is not canceled, and there are still plans for it to come on the air at some point. This wait may be frustrating, but you shouldn’t let it deter you from the fact that more is 100% coming.

Related – Check out more news regarding Hightown, including other insight all about what the future holds

When do you think we are realistically going to see Hightown season 3 arrive on Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead that we don’t want you missing. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







