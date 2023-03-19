Hightown season 3 premiere date: Any hopes for the spring?

As we start to get into the spring, does this mean that we are finally going to get some news on a Hightown season 3 premiere date at Starz?

We should start things off here by simply noting this: This has to be one of the more frustrating waits for any television show that we’ve had in a good while. The Monica Raymund drama wrapped production several months ago and yet, there is very little when it comes to information as to when it will be back.

The most recent information we have suggests that it will be the second half of 2023 before we venture back into the show’s Cape Cod world … so why in the world that long? It seems tied in part to what’s happening with Starz and Lionsgate, but then also the logjam of programming that the network currently has. Think about it like this: They currently have on their roster new seasons of Power Book IV: Force, Outlander, Men in Kilts, and Heels to still air, and all of those shows are also done with production right now.

So while we do not expect any sort of Hightown season 3 premiere to air on the network over the spring, there is another thing to wonder about right now: Whether or not we could be getting a premiere date announcement, at the very least. We could see this happening, largely because there is very little reason for the powers-that-be to be sitting around and waiting to release news, provided that they know when the show is coming back.

Whenever season 3 does premiere, it does feel like Raymund’s Jackie will be in a vulnerable place. She’s dealt as of late with both heartache and addiction and now, she has to figure out what some of the latest setbacks will mean when it comes to her career. There are certainly enough loose ends from the season 2 finale that the writers can dive into; we’ll just have to wait and see how they choose to do that.

What do you think we’re going to learn when it comes to Hightown season 3 over the course of the spring?

