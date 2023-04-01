Chicago Fire season 11 episode 18 promo: Casey, Brett reunite

In just a few days we’re going to have a chance to see Chicago Fire season 11 episode 18 arrive on NBC. Is the big story the Brett, Casey reunion? From the outside looking in right now, this is a pretty easy argument to make!

The return of Jesse Spencer to the show should prove to be really fun. While we unfortunately don’t see this being more than just a one-episode gig for now, we’re happy to have him around for however long Jesse is available. This return should help to anchor the show further amidst the continued absence of Kelly Severide, especially since there is so little return right now on when Taylor Kinney will return.

While not all of the finer details right now surrounding the return of Casey are clear, we can at least say one thing thanks to the promo: He and Sylvie are at least on good enough terms to share a hug. Their split was one of the harder things to accept, mostly because the feelings were still there. These two did not break up because feelings for each other suddenly went away. Instead, it was due more to the fact that they were living separate lives. We’re not sure that this will change at any point in the near future.

The one other thing that we can say about Casey’s return this week is that he will be working with Kidd on some sort of special task force. As for what the focus of that is, it remains to be seen — but we can understand why anyone’s with Casey’s level of expertise would be in demand. Why wouldn’t you want as much advice and assistance as possible?

Of course, we also hope that this upcoming episode allows Herrmann and Cindy a chance to breathe easier and relax — her cancer battle was terrifying, but knowing that it’s gone is something that they should very much cherish.

