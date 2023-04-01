Big Brother Canada 11 spoilers: The ‘anonymous’ HoH revealed!

A new Big Brother Canada 11 Digital Daily dropped this morning, and there is one immediate reaction that we have for it at present — so much for the Whodunnit Head of Household being totally anonymous.

Of course, as someone who wants to discuss gameplay and have a few answers as to what is going on within the game, we’re certainly not altogether upset over this.

So what can we say entering the episode at present? It starts with the news that Santina, per a conversation with Jonathan, is absolutely Head of Household for the week! She’s got a chance to make what could actually end up being a fairly easy move, provided that the chips fall in the way in which she wants. (She should be eligible to compete in the next HoH, as well, to preserve her anonymity.)

Just from telling Jonathan alone, it cements further that these two are very close in the game at this point. Since Jonathan and Hope are also close, this puts him in a really good spot. Jonathan may not be the best overall strategist from what we’ve seen so far, but there’s a natural trustworthiness that comes off of him that should keep him safe for a long time in the game.

Ty needs to be the obvious target — he’s also said supposedly that if someone nominates him, he’ll just walk out the door. Would anyone take this threat seriously? He claimed that he was going to leave with Zach and he didn’t! Personally, though, we’d throw him up with Dan in an instant and then just wait and see if he walks. If he doesn’t and he still claims he’s going to, he could be an easy person to get out.

Here’s the weird thing

What is with the whole Ty / Claudia showmance? Is it a full-on one? It just feels so strange that Claudia would still be so close to him at this point in the season, unless of course she has some other super-secret plan that she is working her way through at the moment.

Related – Read more about Zach’s exit from Big Brother Canada earlier this week

What do you think Santina should do within the Big Brother Canada 11 house today?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







