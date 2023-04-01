1923 season 2 trailer: When will Paramount+ release it?

While it may seem early to dive deep into a potential 1923 season 2 trailer, rest assured — there are still plenty of things to think about! This is a show that ended its first season in a really dramatic and epic fashion — basically, they did the sort of thing that would have you wanting more at just about every turn.

With that very thing in mind, it only feels right to ask the next question now: When will the folks at Paramount+ actually give us more? When will we be able to see this trailer from start to finish?

Well, let’s start things off by noting this: It would not come as much of a shock if the streaming service didn’t do things all that differently from the first time around. We wouldn’t be super-stunned if we had to wait until October or November to see a trailer, and there are two separate reasons for that.

1. Filming may not begin until summer, and that’s a hopeful estimate – We are well-aware of the fact that we could be waiting even longer, and that is something that everyone out there should also keep in mind! Once episodes are filmed, it still takes time for things to be edited, whether it be for episodes or a trailer.

2. The 1923 season 2 premiere could be in December – If it comes earlier than that, we’d absolutely consider it a blessing … but once again, something would have to get done ahead of schedule.

What could be in a trailer?

We’re sure that we would see more conflict around Dutton Ranch, largely because that’s the sort of thing we almost always expect with this franchise. It is certainly earned at this point based on where the finale left Jacob and Cara.

Meanwhile, we’re also expecting more from Spencer and Alexandra as they try to get to Montana, but also to each other. these are the four characters who we would almost guarantee are in a trailer; everyone else, meanwhile, could be present, but we wouldn’t count on it as a 100% thing.

