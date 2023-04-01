Fire Country season 1 episode 19 spoilers: Who is in danger?

You are going to be forced to wait until Friday, April 21 in order to see Fire Country season 1 episode 19 — so what can we say right now?

Well, let’s just say for starters that “Watch Your Step” is going to be an installment stuffed full of danger … not that this should be considered some great surprise. Why would it be? You are going to see multiple characters in some really dangerous situations … and there could also be a life in grave danger at the very end. We just hope that you’re ready.

For a few more specifics, go ahead and check out the full Fire Country season 1 episode 19 synopsis courtesy of CBS:

“Watch Your Step” – The station 42 crew responds to an out-of-control blaze at a wellness retreat, and the third rock crew tries to protect one of their own from a dangerous overdose, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The reason we should all be worried within this episode, at this point, is pretty simple: Consider what we’ve seen so far this season! Fire Country has already proven that they have no fear when it comes to taking characters and putting them in danger. We tend to think that this is going to be the case leading up all the way to the finale.

The path to this episode

While we don’t want to dwell TOO much on the fact that this show has fairly regular hiatuses, we’d be silly to not think about that on some level. There is going to be a break following the April 7 episode, which is going to feature the acting debut of Kane Brown.

Hopefully, “Watch Your Step” as an episode will prove to very much be worth the wait.

