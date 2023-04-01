Yellowjackets season 2: Melanie Lynskey on Shauna’s pregnancy

What is going on when it comes to Shauna’s pregnancy on Yellowjackets season 2? This is one of the big mysteries that is out there!

After all, there are a lot of different questions we are left to wonder right now. Take, for starters, whatever happened to her baby. We know that her daughter Callie in the present is too young to be born out in the woods! While there are a lot of little teases out there for a lot of mysteries, from the Antler Queen to Javi, not much as said about what happens with this pregnancy. Based on everything that we are hearing right now, that may be intional.

In speaking on this subject further to Harper’s Bazaar, here is some of what Melanie Lynskey had to say on the subject of this pregnancy and what happened, so many years ago:

I think it’s huge because whatever happened in the woods with the baby was so traumatic and so awful that she just said to herself, I will never, ever do that again. I’m not going to go anywhere near anything that reminds me of that time. And then she found herself married to somebody who wanted a kid, and she just felt that for the good of her marriage, she probably should have a child. It’s an interesting thing to be playing somebody who has a kid that they don’t really want. She loves her. And she’s trying to be good at being a mother, but she’s just not. She’s just not a maternal person. And so she’s full of resentment. Now Callie is at the age Shauna was when she was in the wilderness, and there’s part of her that thinks, Look at this little brat just living her life and being snarky. I never got to be a dick to my mom and then go to a party. I never got that experience. She’s trying to have empathy, but that wasn’t her reality, so she’s just really, really struggling. For me personally, I was so desperate to have a baby. Now I have my daughter and every single day of my life I’m just so grateful. So it’s an interesting thing to play such a combative parent-child relationship.

This is one of the fun things about reading Lynskey talk so much about her character — the two are so very different and it likely comes as a great acting challenge. Now, we’ll just have to wait and see when we get answers. Giving that next week’s new Yellowjackets is going to feature a baby shower for Shauna in the past, we could at least be inching closer to getting a few more answers.

We know that this is a show that is full of dark moments and shocking reveals — with that in mind, we have to prepare for something similar here.

What do you think we’re going to learn about Shauna’s pregnancy over the course of Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3?

