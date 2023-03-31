When Calls the Heart season 10 trailer: Likely launch time

If you have been wondering when you’re most likely going to see a When Calls the Heart season 10 trailer, this is the piece for you! There are a few different things to talk through here, both in terms of what we know at present about when the show’s coming back, and also what we’ve seen Hallmark Network do in the past.

Now, we’ve noted already that we’re hoping to get some more news on season 10 a little earlier in advance of the July 30 premiere date, mostly because this is a substantially longer hiatus than we are used to. The network is obviously aware of that, and we’re sure that there are a few different teases that they are going to drop here and there along the way to make things easier.

If there was a specific time period to target when it comes to a trailer release, it’s gotta be at some point in May, tied to the finale of another show on Hallmark in Ride. Think about it this way — it’s a chance to give a little boost to a show that is ending, and also hype up something that is coming up down the road. There is a lot to be excited about here on all fronts, and this is ultimately the direction that we really hope that the powers-that-be take.

As for what we could see within a potential season 10 trailer, there are a few different things. Remember that Lucas and Elizabeth are engaged, and that’s obviously going to be a focus! Of course, we also want a tease or two on Nathan’s arc, Rosemary and Lee’s expanding family, and maybe new arrivals in Hope Valley.

One thing to keep in mind…

Well, that’s rather simple: If a season 10 trailer debuts on the network itself, it can only be so long. It’s more than likely not going to take up a full commercial break!

At this point, we’re just going to be happy to get whatever we can; any footage, so long as it’s new, is good footage in our book.

What do you think we are going to see in a When Calls the Heart season 10 trailer?

