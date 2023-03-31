Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 4 promo: Diana’s decision

For those who are not currently aware, Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 4 is set to air on Starz in seven days, and there’s a lot of big stuff that is coming.

For Diana Tejada, you can argue that she’s facing one of the biggest choices of her whole life: Whether or not to go against her own family. Why do this? Well, there could be a number of incentives, including finding a place she is more valued and also staking her own claim on the world.

Now that we’ve said this, there is something else that we should note: We’re not sure that the police are the place that she needed to find. In going to them, it is pretty clear already that this character is playing a dangerous game. If Monet finds out what she’s doing, what will the consequences of that be? In the promo, she straight-up admits to Whitman that she was sent there in order to lie!

As we do get further and further into this episode, we’re sure that Diana’s allegiances will get a little bit more complicated and in general, we anticipate that things are going to get crazy. Be prepared for a lot of drama for her as she is trying to be something akin to a normal student but has all of these external pressures weighing on her.

As for what else to expect…

The biggest thing we’re excited to see is how Tariq, Brayden, and Effie handle being in the weapons trade, especially since this is not what they signed up to do and certainly not what they want. However, they’re going to find themselves in this rather unusual spot thanks mostly to the deal they’ve made with Noma.

If the trio is going to handle Mecca’s business, they have to handle all of it … including all the various parts that they don’t like. It feels pretty clear already that there are going to be some major problems that they have to encounter here and they better be ready…

