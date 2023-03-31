Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We know there was a long hiatus for the show not that long ago, but is it over at this point?

Well, we don’t want you to have to wait all that long for some good news — there’s another episode coming! The hit drama will be coming on at 9:00 p.m. Eastern tonight as a part of a larger lineup, and we know that there is a huge story coming around the corner. There is a LOT of action and drama from start to finish here, especially with Jake being accused of being a serial arsonist. Here is the real question that comes along with it — can someone clear his name? Is that someone Bode? We’re sure that he would have an active role in it, and we anticipate these two doing more or less whatever they can in order to get some answers here.

For a few more details and specifics now, go ahead and check out the Fire Country season 1 episode 18 synopsis below:

“A Cry for Help” – An internal investigator suspects Jake of being the serial arsonist setting recent fires, so Bode and the crew take it upon themselves to investigate, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, March 31 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

By the end of this episode, we hope that we’re going to at least get some answers when it comes to what’s happening with the arsonist. We still believe that Jake is innocent, and there has to be a path towards getting him to the other side of this. Then, he can breathe a little easier!

If you still want drama from this world, we do tend to think that there’s going to be plenty of other stuff elsewhere. This show isn’t going to suddenly slow down…

