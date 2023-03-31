Survivor 44 episode 6 spoilers: The merge and a ‘web of lies’

As almost everyone out there likely knows at this point, Survivor 44 episode 6 is going to bring us the merge — but what else is there?

Of course, there is a chance for a lot of big twists in the game here; just think that we’ve seen time and time again over the past few years. We do think that in the end, though, merges honestly do not need big, crazy twists — instead, it’s good enough to just have some shocking gameplay and a great blindside. With so many players left, they can really tell the story for themselves.

So who could be some of the main storytellers this time around? Below, you can check out the full Survivor 44 episode 6 synopsis with other news on what lies ahead:

“Survivor with a Capital S” – The game is about to change as tribes pack their bags and prepare to meet each other on the same beach. Also, one castaway risks getting caught up in their own web of lies, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, April 5 , (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

It goes without saying, but we want someone to make a huge move that we can talk about in the next video! At the moment, it certainly feels as though we’re going to be seeing someone trip up more so than someone shine.

The person in the most trouble

It has to be Josh, right? Consider where things stand at the moment. He’s already told different people multiple stories about his job, and then also made a fake idol that he was called out for. There is also a massive risk that Danny and Brandon have created a massive problem for him with how much they talked about him while on the journey with Carolyn?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Survivor 44 episode 6?

Share right now in the comments! We’re going to have more updates in the near future, so keep your eyes peeled for some of those. (Photo: CBS.)

