Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2: Is Taissa or Simone dead?

This week’s Yellowjackets season 2 ended on quite the cliffhanger when it comes to Taissa and her wife Simone — but but did Showtime ruin it?

Let’s spell this out for a moment — at the end of this particular episode, we saw Tawny Cypress’ character get in a brutal car accident alongside her wife Simone. She thought that their son had walked over from school and spend time with her. Then, she woke up from a blackout and thought he ran away. The truth was that the entire thing was in her head, and her son had been staying at school the whole time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Here is where Showtime screwed this up — they showed Tai in the promo! While we didn’t necessarily think that the character was going to be killed off so soon this early in the show’s season 2 run, they could have created a little bit more speculation on this subject. Instead, they’ve already answered that question. The only one to think about now is what happened to Simone.

Could we see her dying at some point? Absolutely, and largely because Taissa’s second self may see her as an obstacle at some point. We know that she wants to spend time with her son, and she would probably do just about everything possible in order to make that happen. We’re ready for a lot of twists and turns on this subject — after all, what would the world of Yellowjackets be without it?

At this point, we are most curious to see what happens when/if Taissa comes into contact with the adult version of Lottie. Clearly, there is a part of her that is still living out these behaviors from the wilderness. If Lottie was the one who helped to spawn some of them, could she also be the person to heal them?

Then again, can we really trust Lottie at all? That’s another big question given everything that we’ve seen from her compound right now.

Related – Go ahead and get some further news on Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3 right now

What do you think will happen with Taissa and Simone as we move further into Yellowjackets season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates down the road. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







