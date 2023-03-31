Outlander season 8 filming: What we currently expect

Without a doubt, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to Outlander season 8 over on Starz — after all, this is the final season. It’s going to be epic, emotional, and hopefully a fantastic love letter to all the fans who have loved the show for so long.

Now, of course, the big issue is that we could be waiting for a really long time in order to see it back. The question is just how long, exactly, we are talking about here. Is it months away? Years? We’ve already said that realistically, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the final season does not air until 2025. The cast have some other projects to work on, and remember that Starz is not even going to air the second part of the final season until we get around to 2024.

The first real domino to fall here long-term is going to be filming, and we personally don’t think that will be starting off for several months into the future. There aren’t any official dates out there just yet, but we tend to think it’s going to be either the tail end of this year or, more than likely, 2024.

Remember for a moment this: The cast and crew spent virtually a year working on a supersized season 7. They deserve a little bit of time to rest, relax, or do some other things.

Will Starz announce when filming is underway?

Well, we tend to think there is going to be some sort of announcement as to when the cameras are rolling. It may not come on the exact day that production is underway, but we anticipate it at some point a few weeks into work kicking off.

Even though season 8 is only ten episodes long we do still think it will take several months to complete. After all, we tend to imagine that there’s a chance for somewhat longer episodes, especially when you consider the fact that the series finale is certainly going to be something epic.

What are you most excited to see moving into into Outlander season 8 filming?

