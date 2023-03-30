Big Brother Canada 11: Did Zach Neilson, Ty McDonald quit?

Tonight, Big Brother Canada 11 became even more messy than ever before — did Zach Neilson and Ty McDonald quit the game?

Well, we knew that we were in for a really dramatic night when it was revealed that Hope had a secret letter from home. He was punished in the form of losing his vote for it, and being deemed ineligible to compete in the next HoH. We imagine that if there was something more scandalous in there, Hope would have been expelled on the spot. This letter also came into the house the day after arrival, so nothing had even happened in the game at that point.

Yet, Zach was particularly irate, and he and Ty had already claimed that if Big Brother didn’t punish him to their satisfaction, they were going to quit. Did that actually happen? Well, they threatened it, but they were also really heated at that given point in time. It’s one thing to say that you’re quitting; it is another thing altogether to actually go through with it.

Well, after they threatened to leave the game, we started to get the sense at first that Zach could still have some votes — why are people actively siding with him? Well, Daniel seemed to think that he is a shield for him. That was the real mystery going into one commercial break.

However, Zach’s plan backfires

In some ways, him walking around saying that he’ll leave if things don’t go his way only pushed him further out the door. Claudia felt like he was trying to be controlling, and she didn’t like that. He was running out of votes to stay, and it was clear that his fate was going to be sealed.

In the end, Zach did decide to leave the game; however, Ty decided to stay, and went back to read his letter. Zach’s departure was mostly out of his own principle; hey, he’s entitled to do whatever he wants. It’s his game.

Did you really think that you were toing to see both Zach and Ty quit Big Brother Canada 11?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

