Big Brother Canada 11: Was Hope expelled via letter from home?

Sure, there were a lot of equations all about tonight’s Big Brother Canada 11 episode, but Hope’s letter from home was at the top. Was it enough to get him expelled from the game? That was obviously the top consequence that he could face as a result of everything.

We should note here, of course, that the contents of the letter itself were not super-controversial. According to what Zach said in the Diary Room, it was simply a message of encouragement from his girlfriend. Zach has also known about it for a week, so clearly he’s just bringing it up when it benefits him within the game. While people may be mad about Hope, they also would and should be equally mad about how this was exploited.

There is some messy stuff clearly all around here — that much is clear. Also, Ty and Zach freaking out that Hope didn’t use the Veto was ridiculous. Why would he want to do that and cause himself to be evicted, potentially?

Honestly, we think that Zach and Ty came of WAY worse than Hope, who is just a young guy who wanted a reminder of someone back home. (Apparently, it arrived in one of his socks alongside some of his stuff.)

So what happened?

Well, we learned officially that there was nothing in the nothing in the letter that was controversial. It did not give him an unfair advantage. However, he was still punished by losing his vote and being deemed ineligible to compete in the next Head of Household.

Meanwhile, everyone else in the game was granted letters from their own relatives — we suppose that Zach could have been punished for keeping the letter a secret, but that didn’t happen and was still irate by the result — to the point where he threatened to quit.

Did you think that Hope would be expelled from Big Brother Canada 11 over a letter from home?

Did you think that Hope would be expelled from Big Brother Canada 11 over a letter from home?

