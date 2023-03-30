Law & Order season 22 episode 18 spoilers: ‘Collateral Damage’

Do you want to learn a little bit more about Law & Order season 22 episode 18 leading up to it airing on NBC next week? Let’s just say there is a LOT to prepare for!

First and foremost, know this: The title for the upcoming episode is “Collateral Damage.” This is a case that is going to have a lot of complications, a dangerous cult, and a whole lot more. If the idea from producers was to keep you on your toes over the course of the hour, you’re going to see the writers manage that.

Want to get a few more details on the story to come? Then be sure to check out the first Law & Order season 22 episode 18 synopsis below:

04/06/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a young woman dies a slow and painful death from an untreated infection, Cosgrove and Shaw suspect she was under the influence of a powerful cult. Price and Maroun put pressure on its members to find the cult’s true mastermind.

On the other side of this episode…

Let’s just say that we’re going to have another hiatus, at least for one week. We are getting near the end of the season and with that in mind, we tend to think that we’re going to be building towards an epic, emotional finale.

Technically, we know that at the moment, there is no official season 23 renewal. Yet, we are reasonably confident that we’re going to be seeing it get the green light. The entire franchise has performed fairly well as a part of a three-hour lineup, and we tend to think we’re going to something similar moving forward. Beyond that is where the uncertainty lies, so we may just need to be patient for now.

