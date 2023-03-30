Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? We totally get it if you’re eager for more news on this show, plus also SVU and Organized Crime. We know that the three-hour blocks of this show do allow us to see a lot of story in a short period of time, and we tend to think that this is going to be the case in just a matter of hours.

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and present the good news now: You will have a chance to see all three shows starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern! These are episodes that are going to be stuffed full of drama, complicated cases, and of course have a few twists and turns as time goes on.

Want to get some more updates all about the future right now? Then we suggest that you check out the attached synopses below…

Law& Order season 22 episode 17, “Bias” – 03/30/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a public defender is murdered, Cosgrove and Shaw are surprised to find Price at the crime scene. His involvement in the trial compromises the case.

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 17, “Lime Chaser” – 03/30/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The search for a suspect drugging women’s drinks in crowded bars leads the SVU to Muncy’s brother. Churlish makes a risky move to impress Benson.

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 17 – 03/30/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : A father desperate to find his son helps Stabler uncover a sinister human trafficking operation. Bell’s investigation is undermined by a high-powered politician.

The latter installment of the three is the most intriguing to us, mostly because of what it represents — a rare episode without a confirmed title! Also, we know already that there’s a story in here that is directly carrying over from what we saw this past week.

By the end of these episodes, we do anticipate that there are a few different twists coming; we are entering the home stretch of all three seasons!

