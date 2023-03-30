Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we going to have a chance to see both the medical drama and then also Station 19 on the air?

We don’t exactly think that this is going to be some jaw-dropping surprise, but we want more of both of these shows here, especially after what transpired on this past week! There’s a lot of drama and big revelations a-coming and luckily, you’ll be able to see it all play out soon. There are new episodes coming starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Do you want to go ahead and set the stage for what’s next? Well, let’s just say that you 100% should check out now the official synopses below…

Station 19 season 6 episode 12, “Never Gonna Give You Up” – A call from a social media star’s livestream sends the team on an unusual rescue. Travis’ mayoral campaign takes off, much to his chagrin. Back at the station, Ben treats a patient with a surprising diagnosis.

A lot of what makes us curious right now is the state of the station after everything that’s transpired with Beckett. Is the entire crew now on shaky ground?

Grey’s Anatomy season 19 episode 12, “Pick Yourself Up” – In the immediate aftermath of shocking events at the clinic, the hospital goes on lockdown and the Grey Sloan doctors split up to save multiple lives. Meanwhile, Maggie lands in hot water with Winston, and Jules’ roommate makes a surprise appearance.

We do think the big point of drama within this episode is going to revolve around the state of Addison, whose life was put in jeopardy after this past episode. While we do think she could pull through, there could be a LOT of drama long the way.

Is a hiatus coming next week?

In a word, no. There is a lot of great stuff in the immediate future for both shows!

Related – Get more news on Grey’s Anatomy right now, including the impending exit of Kelly McCreary as Maggie

What do you most want to see on Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 tonight on ABC?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







