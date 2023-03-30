Is Shrinking new this week on Apple TV+? It goes without saying, but we do want more news about the show and the future soon.

After all, just think about what transpired last week on the show! The good news for Jason Segel’s character of Jimmy is that he has a better relationship with his daughter, and it does feel like everyone is trying to chart their way now towards a healthier future.

Unfortunately, here’s the twist: Jimmy’s patient Grace pushed her husband off a cliff! There is still no guarantee that the guy is dead, but we tend to think that it’s likely. The problem is that she seems to not have any remorse at all for what happened, and that means that we could be in a situation here where there is a BIG problem coming up. Grace could feel like her therapist enabled and empowered her to do this, when in reality he thought the two were speaking in metaphor about she should do to stand up for herself.

At some point moving forward, Jimmy will have to face the consequences for his extreme practices, but it’s not going to be told. There is no new installment airing on the streamer this week, and the show is off the air for a lengthy period of time.

When will it come back?

Nothing is confirmed there, but our hope is that Shrinking season 2 filming can kick off later this year. The biggest thing possibly holding it back is the super-busy schedule of star Harrison Ford, who also has a new movie to promote as well as 1923 season 2.

It’s already been said that much like Ted Lasso, there is a three-season plan for this show. That does mean that there is a defined beginning, middle, and end to this story. We will have to see how things play out over time!

