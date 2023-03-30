Snowfall season 6 episode 8 promo: Is Franklin baiting Teddy?

Next week, we’re going to have a chance to see Snowfall season 6 episode 8 over on FX — and it absolutely seems like things are going to be crazy. The funeral for Jerome has now come and gone and as a result of that, some other twists and turns are going to open up in this story.

For one Franklin Saint, the biggest question he’s got at this point is rather simple: How can he draw Teddy out and with that, also ensure that he is killed?

Based on the promo for episode 8 that we saw last night, at one point we’re going to see Damson Idris’ character gagged and tied up while a car is driving towards him. Is this entire situation a setup, or a way to draw in Teddy’s focus while someone else attacks him? The funny thing is that we haven’t exactly seen much in the way of a face-to-face showdown for these two in a while, but it’s coming. Not only that, but it’s going to be crazy when it happens.

It’s also clear at this point that both parties have their fair share of allies. With Teddy, he of course has a number of folks from the government — they may not like all his actions, but he is still a part of their institution. Meanwhile, Franklin’s got an alliance-of-sorts with Gustavo, and we tend to think there are ways to rope some other people into this, as well.

The biggest thing to remember is that this promo is far from the end, and we have a hard time thinking that either Franklin or Teddy are going to die here. There are still two episodes left after this! How do you tell the story of Snowfall without the two of them around?

Could someone else get killed?

Yeah, we’re not ruling that out. We’ve already lost Jerome, and we do tend to think that another notable person or two could go before the finale. This is where we are the most worried about Gustavo.

Let’s face it — over the course of the series’ run, we’ve seen this man pulled in so many different directions. It was only a matter of time before he finds himself in the most perilous of situations possible.

What do you think is going to happen moving into Snowfall season 6 episode 8?

Who do you think will die next? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: FX.)

