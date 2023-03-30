Snowfall spin-off in development at FX; may feature Wanda

Weeks before the upcoming Snowfall series finale on FX, here is something we certainly did not expect.

According to a new report from Deadline, a potential spin-off to the iconic show is in early development. While nothing is confirmed, it looks as though it may feature Gail Bean front and center as Wanda, an extremely popular character on the flagship show who has battled addiction and is working hard now to try and make the community better. This potential show would move the setting forward into the 1990’s, and no doubt it is an interesting idea.

Of course, it may take some time before anything is solidified, or before we know if there are any other main players who could be coming back. It’s probably hard to say a whole lot else here, mostly out of fear of sharing spoilers. Even knowing that Wanda survives is a spoiler within itself.

From a production standpoint, Malcolm Spellman (Bel-Air, Empire) is currently set to serve as writer / executive producer of the pilot. Some other EPs include Snowfall co-creator Dave Andron, Trevor Engelson through Underground, Michael London through Groundswell, and Tommy Schlamme via Shoe Money, alongside executive Julie DeJoie.

When could we get more on this?

Potentially later this year. FX may feel like it’s important to keep this particular audience, especially since cable still needs a few big hits of its own. Remember that another one of their longtime hits in Mayans MC is coming to a close in a matter of months potentially, and there is no word as to whether or not another spin-off is coming there. (It feels unlikely, especially given everything that happened with Kurt Sutter in the past.)

For now, just know that the Snowfall series finale is slated to air on FX next month.

