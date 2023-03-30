Snowfall season 6 episode 8 spoilers: Franklin, Gustavo’s plan

Next week on Snowfall season 6 episode 8, a plan will be put in motion. This is the one that could be key to Franklin Saint’s freedom. However, it could also lead to his demise.

At this point, we know that Teddy is in some ways reeling. He’s already lost his father do Damson Idris’ character, and he realizes that others may be next. He’s trying to find his way forward, while along the way, we’re seeing multiple factions conspiring against him. Gustavo has agreed to Franklin’s big idea, but only under the condition that it stops Teddy for good. Is that really going to work?

At this point in the show’s run, you can’t be super-shocked that FX is keeping some details under wraps; this is all we’ve got when it comes to a Snowfall season 6 episode 8 synopsis at the moment:

Franklin and Gustavo set a plan in motion. Written by Sal Calleros; directed by Amin Joseph.

It’s awesome to see Joseph in the director’s chair for this; we still miss him as Jerome. This is not his directorial debut, but it is the first episode of Snowfall that he’s done. Given how demanding work on this show can be, it was probably hard to take on this job while Jerome was still alive. His death is still one of the hardest ones we’ve seen on TV in the past several years, but we recognize its significance. This is what caused Franklin, Louie, and others to understand fully the implications of this life. Violence perpetuates more violence, and Franklin and Gustavo think that their plan could be the way to end it.

Unfortunately, after some of the conversations that we saw Teddy have in this episode, we’re not so sure. The longer this story goes, the more we feel that nobody is going to get out of this show unscathed. There could easily be more tragedy ahead and 100% we’re not prepared for it.

Alas, all things must end … and not all endings are happy.

