Ted Lasso season 3: Brett Goldstein on Roy, Keeley breakup

We do think there are a lot of fantastic things happening within Ted Lasso season 3, but there are also some question marks. Take, for example, what is happening with Roy and Keeley.

Why break them up, and what were the components in this? That is something that a lot of people are still wondering, and it really goes down a lot to Roy Kent is as a person. He is one of the most gifted football players in the show’s fictional universe, but all that love from the public does not mean that he necessarily loves himself.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

Speaking in a new interview with BuzzFeed News, one of the things that Brett Goldstein notes is that Roy does not necessarily think he is worthy of someone like Keeley. He also struggles mightily with being vulnerable:

“What I understand about Roy is that he was this man who repressed his feelings for his entire life. Then he falls in love with Keeley, and she cracks him open. All these feelings come forward, but he has no way of managing them … It’s the first time he’s let anything out, and I think he feels panic and shame and a sense of worthlessness.”

Of course, we are hoping to share in future articles and videos (another review is coming next week) good news on the Roy – Keeley front, largely because we do think that these two really have the capacity to have this wonderful relationship. We know that Dr. Sharon has been kept around more as someone for Ted to be vulnerable with, but it would benefit Roy at this point more than anyone.

Is it true that Roy and Keeley are busy? Sure, but they could make some time for each other. After all, they have enough common interests and their work lives at least intersect at times.

We’re still holding out hope — after all, it’s important to remember that this is a hopeful show! We don’t think that the writers want everyone to be left sobbing and sad at the end of the road.

Related – Go ahead and get some other discussion now about Ted Lasso season 3 episode 4

Do you think we are going to be seeing Roy and Keeley back together by the end of Ted Lasso season 3?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







