Unstable season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at Netflix?

Following the big premiere today on Netflix, can you expect an Unstable season 2 renewal to happen at Netflix? Or, are we at the end of the road?

There absolutely is a lot to break down here, mostly because we’re pleasantly surprised that this show was able to happen in the first place. Remember that star Rob Lowe is certainly a busy guy, as he was able to do this show while on a break from filming 9-1-1: Lone Star. This was also a chance to work with his real-life son John Owen Lowe, which we imagine had to be a gift.

For us personally, one of the real selling points of the show was the presence of Victor Fresco behind the scenes, who worked on the sensational / hilarious Santa Clarita Diet for years.

Now, let’s go ahead and make it clear: We don’t want to see Unstable end with a cliffhanger in the same way that Santa Clarita Diet did. There should be a season 2, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Not only that, but there’s no guarantee that we’ll hear anything over the next few weeks, either. One of the things that we know about Netflix is that they like to take their time and closely examine all metrics before making a decision. Because some of their shows generate big ratings, they don’t have to worry about rushing anything along here.

Also, they aren’t afraid to cancel something if it doesn’t meet their threshold — they know they can replace it with something else.

What can you do to help make the renewal happen?

There are a few different things that could go into this, but the most important thing right now is that everyone watches within the first month or so — and checks it out the whole way through!

If there is a season 2, let’s cross our fingers and hope that it comes back at some point in 2024.

What do you most want to see when it comes to an Unstable season 2 over at Netflix?

Are you hopeful for a renewal right now? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Netflix.)

