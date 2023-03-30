Alaska Daily season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following today’s big season 1 finale over at ABC, can you expect Alaska Daily to be renewed for a season 2? Or, is this really going to be the end of the show? We may not have to say this, but we understand totally if you’re eager for more!

When you look at what the network making be looking at right now, there are SO many things to consider. From one vantage point, this show does a great job tackling some subject matter that isn’t really out there elsewhere. Also, it has a great cast fronted by Hilary Swank — getting an acclaimed performer of her caliber is a significant boost.

Now come the problems, and the reasons why there is no formal season 2 renewal at the moment. The ratings for the show just haven’t been that great. It got off to a so-so start but has trended down since then and while Swank has received some awards attention, that may not be enough to overcome its commercial performance.

The big, currently-unknown question is just how the series is actually performing on Hulu, given that those numbers are not released to the public. If it is performing like a beast on the streaming service, then you can argue it has a slightly better chance.

When will we learn about the show’s future?

Odds are, that’s something that will be announced by around the first week of May. There are several other shows also currently on the bubble at the network, including Big Sky as well as the comedy Home Economics. At present, we expect to see Station 19, The Good Doctor, and The Rookie brought back for another season. The Rookie: Feds has a reasonably good chance based on the franchise factor, and we tend to think ABC is happy with Will Trent.

If you love the show, just tell your friends to watch it! In the end, every single viewer helps.

