Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 3: The big Lauren question

In less than 24 hours we are officially going to see Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 3 arrive on Starz, and that means some answers to a number of big questions … in theory. Whether or not get them, in practice, is a very different story.

For us, so much of the drama right now has to revolve around the character of Lauren, who has to be kept behind closed doors for as long as possible. She is the big ace that Jenny has right now, but the question for her is when to deploy her. How much will it ultimately help?

Here is the other problem that Jenny may be forgetting about: The human element. Lauren is human. There is nothing about her situation at the moment that is easy. She is being locked away from from her family and forced to let them think that she is gone. That is likely weighing on her, and that’s going to create a lot of impulses to leave Jenny and all her plans behind.

Meanwhile, there’s another danger — what if Tariq finds out? Or, what if Brayden and Effie find out? She’s the big, super-mysterious crux to the story right now and there is no clear answer as to which way things are going.

What we can say with confidence

We give it one or two more episodes, tops, where Lauren is in her current situation. It makes no real sense for the producers to isolate her from the right of the story forever, largely because they are also doing themselves a great injustice if they allow that to happen. You want to mix things up!

So really, at the end of the day, the big Lauren question is just when the whole world is going to be blown open. It’s going to happen and for now, we tend to think it will be sooner rather than later.

