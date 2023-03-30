Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Will Steve be okay?

As you get yourselves prepared for Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2 on Showtime in under 24 hours, it’s okay to be worried about many things. That includes the state of Steve the dog.

Remember what happened to Taissa’s first dog? Well, that was a pretty clear reminder that she is still blacking out and reverting back to some other version of herself. It’s also a reminder that she clearly was a part of some pretty terrifying practices out in the wilderness.

So is Steve going to be okay? As a dog lover, of course we’re worried! Getting another dog at this point was probably the worst idea ever. Yet, Tawny Cypress at least gives us a tiny bit of hope in a new interview with The Cut — at least for the dog. We’re not so sure when it comes to her wife:

I think you’ll have to worry more about her wife than Steve this season. But we love Steve. We’re rooting for him.

We already know that the tension between Tai and her wife at this point is really beyond the word “tension.” Just think about what’s happened already with the two of them! There have been heated arguments, especially with some revelations about her blackouts out in the open.

Of course, we’ll see exactly what happens on tomorrow’s episode, and we’ll be recording another video soon after it airs. (Like we said, subscribe to the channel!) Taissa obviously has her job as State Senator to worry about, plus the possibility that her wife goes to the press … or that she blacks out again. There is a lot on her plate and to think, she hasn’t even run into Lottie yet. Don’t you think that is going to be a really big problem when that happens?

Remember: Lottie may claim that she’s all about light and is a different person now, but we have our concerns…

What do you want to see when it comes to Taissa moving into Yellowjackets season 2 episode 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

